Patna, July 6 (PTI) The Patna High Court on Wednesday directed a status-quo on the anti-encroachment drive in the city's Nepali Nagar area.

Hearing a petition filed by the residents of the area, Justice Sandeep Kumar directed the district magistrate, the circle officer and the managing director of the Bihar State Housing Board (BSHB) to personally remain present in court to assist their respective lawyers on July 14, the next date of hearing.

Also Read | Assam Floods: Centre, State Working Jointly To Reduce People's Miseries, Says PM Narendra Modi.

"The interim protection granted vide order dated July 4 is hereby extended till the disposal of these cases. The status quo, as on today, shall be maintained by the parties," said the bench.

It has been submitted by the counsel of the petitioners that there are many structures, which have been demolished partly, but families have not moved out and are staying there. However, their electricity and water connections have been disconnected by the authorities, the court said.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Virar Developer Rapes Woman on Pretext of Marriage, Forces Her To Terminate Pregnancy; Arrested.

"As an interim measure, it is directed that the families, whose houses have not been demolished fully and are staying there, they can move the authority concerned for restoration of electricity and water connections," it added.

After proper verification, electricity and water connections will be restored subject to the condition that they will not claim any right because of this interim order, it said.

Clashes erupted between locals and security personnel during the demolition drive on the 40-acre land of the BSHB on Sunday.

Police had to use tear gas to control the situation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)