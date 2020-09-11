Patna (Bihar) [India], September 11 (ANI): Workers of Patna Municipal Corporation staged protests against several decisions of the government, including the move to stop availing services of daily-wage sanitation workers, in Patna on Thursday.

The workers of Patna Municipal Corporation took to the streets and burnt tyres in protest.

The workers here are protesting the government's decision to ban the service of daily laborers. In February 2020, the municipal workers went on strike but after the assurance of the corporation at that time, the employees ended their agitation and the Municipal Corporation had assured that soon the appointment of employees will be regularised.

"The workers here have one demand i.e. to regularize the services of the Municipal Corporation employees," said Vikas Jyoti, member of Municipal Employees Union. (ANI)

