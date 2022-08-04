Bhubaneswar, Aug 4 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday asked the authorities of the Union Bank to enhance financial support to farmers and women self help groups.

Patnaik said this when Union Bank's Managing Director and CEO A Manimekhalai called on the chief minister at his residence here.

An official release issued by the Chief Minister's Office said that both of them discussed a wide range of topics including financial inclusion of the poor and disadvantaged.

“Patnaik has asked the bank to support farmers and women self help groups,” the release said.

She agreed to the proposal of the chief minister to enhance the Union Bank's outreach programme to provide more support for farmers and women SHGs, the release said.

