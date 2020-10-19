Bhubaneswar, Oct 19 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday launched the electricity consumer service portal 'Mo Bidyut' and a mobile app through video conference.

The bilingual online electricity integrated consumer service portal www.mobidyut.com developed by the Energy Department and dedicated to the public under 5T (Team work, Transparency, Technology, Time leading to Transformation) initiative of the state government.

Launching the portal, Patnaik said the people will now be able to avail efficient, time bound, and transparent online service delivery. Over 89 lakh electricity consumers will be benefited, he said.

Announcing that electricity services will now come under 'Mo Sarkar' (My Government), he said that electricity is an essential service and impacts every aspect of modern day life. Hence, this service will be monitored under Mo Sarkar.

The energy minister and senior officials will be in touch with consumers for their feedback, he added. Patnaik further said that the people now, need not run to various offices for new connections, bill payment or grievance redressal.

Going to government offices for getting public services should be a thing of the past unless statutorily mandated, he said.

The chief minister also appealed to the electricity consumers to take advantage of this facility to resolve their electricity service related issues in a simple, easy and quick manner.

He also said a mobile app has been developed for this facility, and will soon be available in Google play store for download by the public.

With the launching of the user-friendly web portal, consumers will be able to avail services pertaining to new power connection up to 5KW for domestic, general purpose, specified public purpose, like irrigation, pumping and agriculture purpose within 48 hours.

The energy bill payment and grievance redressal relating to electricity service can also be addressed in the portal.

Energy Minister DS Mishra said that the Energy Department is committed to providing efficient services to people in a transparent manner under 5T initiative.

