Bhubaneswar, Feb 19 (PTI) Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated Santhakabi Bhimabhoi Library and laid the foundation stone for the transformation of Dr. Harekrushna Mahatab State Library here in the state capital.

The DHKM State Library transformation work will be carried out jointly by the state government's culture department and Odisha Mining Corporation Limited (OMC).

The Santhakabi Bhimabhoi Library located in Bapuji Nagar area here was also constructed with state funding within the Integrated Public Service Center (IPSC).

Established in 1967 as the cornerstone of literary enlightenment, the state library embarked on a journey to nurture knowledge and inspire generations.

On August 15, 1987, it was re-named as the Dr. Harekrishna Mahatab State Library. Since then, it has served as a vital knowledge centre for students, the public, and every segment of society over the years.

The library has played an instrumental role in facilitating academic endeavours, catering to a diverse audience from students to researchers.

"As part of the transformation plan, various facilities will be available within the library. ‘Aahar' Kendra and Mission Shakti Cafes will offer a diverse range of delicious meals and snacks to visitors to the library," an official said.

He said the upgraded facilities will include specially abled accessible toilets, multilingual sections, engaging children's reading areas, tranquil study spaces, window seating space, a state-of-the-art conference facility, comfortable lounge areas, quiet reading rooms, reading pods and book stacks halls.

With the introduction of climate-controlled chambers and premium drinking water facilities, the refurbished library is poised to emerge as a beacon of intellectual enlightenment, fostering a culture of learning and innovation for generations to come, he said.

