Bhubaneswar, Feb 14 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday laid the foundation stones for two green fuel projects worth Rs 35,000 crore at Gopalpur Industrial Park on Wednesday. He also participated in the ground-breaking ceremony for the state-owned IDCO's utility corridor in Ganjam district.

Acme Cleantech Solutions is setting up a 1.10 MMTPA green ammonia plant with an investment of Rs 27,000 crore, which will create employment for about 4,000 people.

Avaada Green H2 Private Limited will invest Rs 8,000 crore for a 0.5 MTPA green hydrogen/ammonia facility, providing job opportunities for 1,500 individuals.

Patnaik said with the commencement of these two green fuel projects, Odisha is entering a new era of sustainable industrial development. The CM emphasised the role of these projects in achieving green growth and boosting local employment and skills in the state.

"The projects by ACME and Avaada will make Odisha a pioneer in the green fuels sector," Patnaik said. "More importantly, these new-age sectors will be highly beneficial for the youth of this region," he added.

He also mentioned that industrial training institutions (ITIs) in Berhampur, Hinjilicut, Sheragada, Purusottampur, and others in the region will be utilised for up-skilling and imparting new-age skills to the youth of Ganjam and nearby areas.

Similarly, high-tech and professional institutions such as Parala Maharaj Engineering College, Government Polytechnic, Berhampur, J N Tata Technical Education Center, Gopalpur, and others will greatly benefit from the presence of these renowned companies, the CM added.

Regarding the impact of new-age industries on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the region, the CM said, "The establishment of industries in new-age and future-oriented sectors like green fuels will catalyse the growth of MSMEs in this region. This will open up numerous new avenues of growth for budding entrepreneurs in Ganjam and South Odisha."

The chief minister also highlighted that the state-owned IDCO (Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation) has begun construction of a 600-metre utility corridor at a cost of Rs 128.88 crore, which will connect the Gopalpur Industrial Park to Gopalpur Port.

This is expected to further enhance the attractiveness of the industrial park and stimulate new investments in the region, he added.

The Gopalpur Industrial Park, run by Tata Steel SEZ, was established nearly a decade ago. While it attracted a few industries in the past, it is in the last couple of years, particularly after the Make in Odisha Conclave 2022, that the park has started to witness a lot more interest from investors across sectors.

This has been driven mainly by the progressive Odisha Industrial Policy Resolution 2022, the renewed focus on industrial infrastructure, and the proactive actions of the state government.

