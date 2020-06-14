India News | Patnaik, Pradhan & Sarangi Express Shock at the Death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bhubaneswar, Jun 14 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi on Sunday expressed grief and shock at the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and said the film fraternity has lost a talented artist.

Taking to Twitter, Patnaik said he was saddened following the sudden death of Rajput.

"Saddened to learn about the sudden demise of actor #SushantSinghRajpur. Pray for peace to the departed soul and for strength to the bereaved family in these difficult times," Patnaik tweeted.

Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan described Rajput as a talented artist.

Shocked to learn about the unfortunate demise of #SushantSinghRajput. A very talented and young artist, he left too soon. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans. May Lord Jagannath grant peace to the departed soul," Pradhan wrote on Twitter.

Union Minister of State for MSME, Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, Pratap Sarangi said Rajputs sudden demise has caused a loss for the cine world. "Another film actor passes away. Saddened by Sushant Singh Rajputs sudden demise. The film fraternity has lost a gem of an actor who always spoke his mind out. Heartfelt condolences to his family," Sarangi tweeted.

Among others, BJP national vice president Baijayant Panda has condoled the death of the actor.

"Stunned & terribly saddened at the sudden ending to a promising life & career in the movies, at its prime. Cannot imagine what torment this very successful young man must have been in for it to come to this. May his soul rest in peace," Panda wrote on Twitter.

