Bhubaneswar, Nov 16 (PTI) Biju Janata Dal president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday promised formation of a separate Padmapur district by December 23, 2023.

The new district will be created by bifurcating the Bargarh district in the western region of the state.

Also Read | Shraddha Walker Murder Case: Victim’s Killer Aftab Amin Poonawalla Should Be Hanged Publicly, Says Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut.

This was revealed by members of the Padmapur District Action Committee who are demanding formation of a separate district of Padmapur. The members of the committee met the chief minister at Naveen Niwas, the CM's private residence.

"As the model code of conduct for the by-poll is in place, the CM didn't make an official announcement, but the BJD will include the assurance for Padmapur district formation in its by-poll manifesto," Umesh Chandra Sahoo, president of the action committee told reporters here.

Also Read | BMC Elections 2022: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde To Inaugurate 51 Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Clinics in Mumbai Ahead of Civic Polls.

Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari, who accompanied the members of the agitating committee members said: "We have called the members of the Padampur action committee to discuss their demands with the CM. During the discussion, Patnaik has assured the district tag to Padampur."

However, the opposition Congress strongly condemned Patnaik's assurance to the agitating people of Padmapur. Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Sarat Pattnayak said the move is a "political stunt".

Raising questions on the timing of the chief minister's assurance, the OPCC president said that there are many sub-divisions across the state which have been demanding district status. "Why Padampur only? Titlagarh has been demanding a district status since Biju Patnaik's tenure in 1990s," he said.

"During the 2014 elections, the CM had announced to set up Agriculture University in KBK area. But, he has failed to keep his words. CM's assurance to Padampur residents will have no impact on the by-poll at Padmapur," said Congress legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra.

Mishra alleged that Patnaik has violated model code of conduct by making such an assurance as he is also the chief minister.

BJP also criticised the CM's assurance to the people of the poll bound Padmapur. Though the ruling party had announced Gangadhar Meher irrigation project during Bijepur bypoll, it is yet to be operational, BJP leader Prithviraj Harichandan said.

Baragarh BJP MP Suresh Pujari said, the chief minister "had not fulfilled" the promises he made to Bijepur voters during the by-poll in 2019.

"Patnaik only makes false promises which are never fulfilled," he said.

Meanwhile, the people of Padmapaur have launched agitation demanding formation of a separate district for them.

The Padmapur assembly constituency is scheduled to go for a by-poll on December 5, nomination for which will end on November 17. The BJD, Congress and BJP candidates have so far not filed nomination papers in view of the ongoing agitation by farmers and demand for a separate district. All the candidates will have to file nomination on the last date of nomination filing on Thursday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)