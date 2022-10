Patna (Bihar) [India], October 30 (ANI): For the devotees to celebrate Chhath Puja safely elaborate preparation are being done by the state administration in Bihar at Patipul Ghat.

Bamboo structures have been erected in the river in order to give support to devotees while venturing into the water. The aim is the help people take a dip in the water safely.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Suspecting An Affair, Man Stabs Wife to Death in Full Public View in Bhavnagar.

For the safety of people and to deal with the danger of strong water currents lifeboats have also been arranged by the administration.

To deal with any other untoward incident or problem, a separate section has been created, where police officials and people from the health department will be on duty.

Also Read | Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Calls Kiren Rijiju 'Distorian' Over His Comments on Jawaharlal Nehru-J&K Debate.

As per the reports, the Patipal ghat is ready to welcome devotees to celebrate Chhath in a safe and comfortable manner. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)