Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 20 (ANI): The wife of the TDP national spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhiram has slammed the chief minister and director general of police for the sudden disappearance of her husband on Monday.

''If anything happens to my husband, the Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, and the Director General of Police (DGP) will be held responsible,'' Chandana told the media through a video message. Stating that her husband, Kommareddy Pattabhiram, visited the spot at Gannavaram after knowing about the attack on the local TDP party office, she revealed that the local police took him into custody.

''My husband's car driver and personal assistant (PA) are at the local police station but my husband is missing. I don't know where the police have shifted him,'' said Chandana.

Pointing out that even his phone is switched off, she said that the Chief Minister and the DGP will be responsible if anything happens to him. Also, Pattabhi's car was found totally damaged. (ANI)

