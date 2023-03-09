New Delhi, March 9: With sudden increase of influenza A subtype H3N2 cases across the country raising concerns, health expert at Delhi's Sir Gangaram Hospital on Thursday pointed out that the pattern of viruses has changed remarkably and unexpectedly in the past six months. Hospitals across the country are reporting thousands of cases of H3N2 influenza.

According to Dr Dhiren Gupta, Senior Consultant, department of paediatric emergency and critical care, Sir Gangaram hospital, said, "Over the past 6 months pattern of viruses has changed remarkably and unexpectedly.

Normally, we expect influenza as the number 1 virus which can lead to hospitalisation. This time Influenza A virus subtype H3N2 has led to a lot of respiratory tract infections." What Is Hong Kong Flu? As H3N2 Virus Hits Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Know Its Symptoms, Causes, Treatment and Preventive Measures.

Dr Gupta further said, "Another observation- type B influenza (past two months 5 leading to PICU admission) has led to more severe pulmonary infections in form of ARDS, severe pneumonia requiring ventilation."

He said that another virus which is leading to serious disease is adenovirus.

"Over the past 2 months, there is a significant rise in adenovirus leading to intensive care unit admission. (11 patients required PICU over two months (Jan, Feb 2023) vs 17 in last 1 year (Jan till December 2022)," he pointed out. Further explaining adenovirus, Dr Gupta said that DNA virus mainly affects the upper respiratory tract, and eyes and spreads like COVID.

"Adenovirus is a DNA virus, with more than 60 subtypes, severe disease has been associated with serotype 7, 14, serotype 5, 21, 14. Mainly affect the upper respiratory tract, and eyes. It can cause pneumonia in immunocompromised. H3N2 Virus Hits Uttar Pradesh: Cases of 'Hong Kong Flu' With COVID-19 Like Symptoms Rise in Kanpur, Long Queue of Patients Seen at Hospitals.

Spread like COVID. Previously thought that this virus mainly affects less than two years and immunocompromised but this year its behaviour was very different, Cidofovir can be used in progressive disease in immunocompromised." he explained.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)