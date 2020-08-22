Chandigarh, Aug 22 (PTI) The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Saturday arrested a revenue official on the charge of accumulating wealth disproportionate to known sources of his income by "misusing" his position, an official said.

The accused was identified as Harish Kumar, posted as 'Patwari' at Sujanpur in Punjab's Pathankot district.

Also Read | COVID-19 Tracker Worldometers: India’s Coronavirus Tally Crosses 3 Million-Mark; Over 2.2 Million People Recovered.

During the probe, the department found that he had spent over Rs 1.09 crore despite receiving income of Rs 52 lakh from 2012 till 2017.

"It clearly depicts that he earned this money through corrupt ways and spent more than his collected income," an official spokesperson of the department said.

Also Read | Honda CB Hornet 200R Bike Teased Online; To Be Launched In India on August 27.

A case under different sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the accused, the spokesperson said, adding further investigations were underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)