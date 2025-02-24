Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 24 (ANI): Jana Sena Party president and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan outlined the party's approach for the Assembly session starting today. He emphasised the principles and strategies to be followed in the session.

Jana Sena Legislature Party meeting was held under his leadership on Sunday.

The Budget session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislature is set to begin today.

Ministers Nadendla Manohar and Kandula Durgesh and MPs, MLCs, and MLAs attended the meeting. Senior MLAs Konathala Ramakrishna, Mandali Buddha Prasad, and Minister Durgesh shared their legislative experiences.

Pawan Kalyan hosted a luncheon for the members. He held one-on-one discussions with each member, taking note of issues in their constituencies.

The Party President and Deputy Chief Minister provided guidelines for the members.

He said, "Let's be the voice of the people in the Assembly. Discuss public issues and aspirations in the legislature. Members must actively participate in debates. Maintain dignity in language and discourse. Avoid YSRCP's style of rhetoric."

Pawan Kalyan emphasized that the Jana Sena Party should serve as the voice of the common people in the Assembly budget sessions. He urged MLAs and MLCs to actively participate in discussions to address public concerns, aspirations, and welfare issues. He stressed the need to uphold legislative decorum and respect while ensuring meaningful debates in the Assembly.

He said, "Every word spoken in the legislature carries weight. Members must exercise caution in their choice of words and maintain respectful language."

He explicitly warned against using derogatory language.

"The public has witnessed the crude language and behaviour of YSRCP representatives in the Assembly. They often engage in mud-slinging tactics, attempting to drag others into their level," he said.

Pawan Kalyan advised members to stay composed, not retaliate with abusive language, and respond dignifiedly when required.

He said that since many Jana Sena legislators are first-time MLAs, they should seek guidance from experienced leaders like Nadendla Manohar, Konathala Ramakrishna, Mandali Buddha Prasad, and Kandula Durgesh on how to conduct themselves in the Assembly.

He further said that every discussion in the Assembly is crucial and MLAs should raise public issues during Zero Hour and Question Hour and engage in other relevant debates. Members were urged to interact with senior leaders to gain insights into legislative procedures and best practices.

"All MLAs must analyze the budget thoroughly, understanding revenue sources, expenditures, department-wise allocations, and state debts. If new members have doubts, they should consult senior leaders," Pawan Kalyan said in the party meeting.

He said that legislators should gather information on local problems and highlight them in the Assembly. "Issues that affect multiple constituencies should be consolidated to ensure broader public impact," he further said.

The meeting was attended by ministers, MPs, MLAs, and MLCs. (ANI)

