Amaravati, Mar 16 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila on Sunday accused Pawan Kalyan of turning his Janasena party into an "Andhra Communal Party".

The APCC president noted that while the actor-politician once claimed Janasena was founded for the people, he has allegedly turned it into an 'agenda serving a single religion'.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Praises Donald Trump's Resilience, Draws Parallels Between 'India First' and 'America First' Ideologies in Podcast With Lex Fridman.

"Janasena has been turned into an Andhra Communal Party. It is unfortunate that a party, initially touted as one for the people, has ended up serving the agenda of a particular religion," she claimed in a release.

Her comments come in the wake of Kalyan's recent Janasena Formation Day speech, in which he waded into several contentious national issues, including ‘pseudo-secularism', delimitation, Tamil Nadu's language policy dispute with the Centre, and the north-south divide.

Also Read | Delhi: Man Dies After Accidentally Shooting Himself in Chest During Scuffle With Father.

In a state where a confluence of religions thrives, she said it is sad to see Janasena, a constituent of the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh, allegedly engaging in a divide-and-rule approach.

According to the opposition leader, the Congress party condemns Kalyan's alleged attempt to paint his party with 'religious colours' and speak in favour of 'certain vested interests', despite having fought for 11 years before assuming the role of Deputy Chief Minister.

Though Kalyan claimed that Janasena was founded on the ethos of the freedom fighters, Sharmila said it is unfortunate that he has embraced the BJP's alleged 'communal ambitions'.

She further stated that Kalyan had abandoned the principles of revolutionary figures like Che Guevara and Gaddar, choosing instead to embrace the ideology of Home Minister Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the RSS.

"Deputy Chief Minister Pawan (Kalyan), wake up at least now and free yourself from the BJP's influence," she claimed.

Echoing Sharmila's sentiments, APCC vice president Kolanukonda Sivaji said Kalyan's speech would have been more meaningful had he clarified his stance on central-state relations, revenue distribution, economic policies, poll promises, and employment.

"It is disappointing that Janasena has not clearly stated its position on key issues such as new industries, job creation, women's empowerment, and reservations," Sivaji told PTI.

At a time when youth are migrating due to a lack of employment opportunities, Kalyan, as Janasena's leader, has a responsibility to provide a clear direction, he said, adding that "merely criticising the DMK was not ethical."

He also questioned why the statues and names displayed in Delhi's Talkatora Stadium and other national venues primarily honour North Indian leaders.

He urged Kalyan to use his alliance with the BJP to push for the installation of Telugu literary and historical figures such as Gidugu Ramamurthy, Gurram Joshua, and Prakasam Pantulu.

"Additionally, we demand that southern languages be made mandatory as a second language in Hindi-speaking states. You should use your influence and authority to persuade the Prime Minister to implement this," Sivaji said.

He further accused Kalyan of deviating from real issues, alleging that the Centre was "fueling divisions between northern and southern states, particularly through the delimitation process."

Kalyan, who should be advocating for the concerns of the southern people, has remained silent on the issue, he alleged.

"Education has always been a stepping stone to development. Dividing people by inciting regional and linguistic conflicts will only be rejected by the public," Sivaji added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)