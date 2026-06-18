India News | Pawan Khera Questions Benefits of Modi-Trump Ties, Criticises US Assurances on India

Kota (Rajasthan) [India], June 18 (ANI): Congress leader Pawan Khera on Wednesday (June 17) criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over remarks made by US President Donald Trump describing Modi as a "very tough negotiator" during their bilateral meeting in France, questioning the benefits India has derived from its engagement with the United States.

Speaking to ANI in Kota, Khera said that praise from foreign leaders should be evaluated in terms of tangible outcomes for the country rather than personal appreciation.

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"Modi ji gets pleased when anyone says anything just to appease him. But what does this bring to the nation? What kind of negotiation is it where India has to purchase goods worth 500 million from the US every year? What kind of negotiation is it where 3 of our innocent sailors are killed, and the US threatens us instead of apologising? What kind of negotiation is it when Indians are chained and deported? What kind of negotiation is it where visa restrictions are such that our educated professionals are struggling today? How are these negotiations good for India?" Khera said.

The Congress leader also reacted to Trump's reported remarks that the United States would help India in the event of an attack, expressing scepticism over Washington's role in matters concerning India's security interests.

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Referring to recent developments and US engagement with Pakistan, Khera questioned the reliability of such assurances.

"When Operation Sindoor took place, a ceasefire was announced by America. Can India ever forget this? Can we forget that Trump had lunch with Field Marshal Asim Munir? If we expect that he will support us and be friends with us when he is friends with India's enemies, it is wrong," Khera said.

The remarks come in the backdrop of discussions surrounding India-US relations and comments made by Trump during his bilateral interaction with Prime Minister Modi in France. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)