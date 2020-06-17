India News | Pawar Pays Tributes to Soldiers Killed in Ladakh Clash

Mumbai, Jun 17 (PTI) NCP president Sharad Pawar on Wednesdaypaid rich tributes to the Indian soldiers who were killed in a violent clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh.

The former defence minister said the armed forces are committed to protect India's borders with courage and determination.

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in a fierce clash with the Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night. It is the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region.

"Our Army officers and jawans have lost their lives while protecting our nation from Chinese incursions in Galwan valley in Ladakh.

"May they rest in peace. Our armed forces will protect our borders with courage and determination. Heartfelt condolences," Pawar tweeted.

