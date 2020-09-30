Mumbai, Sep 30 (PTI) NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday wished a speedy recovery to Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, who has been infected by COVID-19.

The Vice-Presidents Secretariat on Tuesday said Naidu (71) has tested positive for COVID-19, but is in good health. Naidu, who is asymptomatic, has been advised home quarantine.

Wishing a speedy recovery to Honble @VPSecretariat Shri @MVenkaiahNaidu, Pawar tweeted.

