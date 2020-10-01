Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 1 (PTI) Muzaffarnagar authorities in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday directed sugar mills in the district to clear all payments to the farmers before starting its new crushing season.

DM Selvakumari J asked the sugar mills in the district to clear the payments to the farmers before starting it new crushing season for 2020-21.

She was reviewing the work of all eight sugar mills management here.

Meanwhile, the eight sugar mills in the district have announced dates for its new crushing operations later this month.

The Khatauli sugar mill will begin on October 28, Titawi from October 29, Khaikhedi from October 28, Rohana from October 30, Morna from October 27, Bhaisani from October 24, Mansurpur from October 25, Tikaula from October 29.

