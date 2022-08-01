Chandigarh, Aug 1 (PTI) Punjab government will launch a state-level awareness campaign on August 5 to check environmental degradation, said Cabinet minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Monday.

The awareness campaign will be launched by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at a function in Dhuri and all the stakeholders will be invited and they will be made aware about the ban on polythene bags and single use plastic items, said the minister in a statement here.

Hayer, who is the environment minister, said the chief minister will distribute jute bags and will also urge people not to use polythene bags and single use plastic items.

Likewise, the minister said similar functions will be held in remaining districts on the same day where ministers, MLAs along with deputy commissioners and local officials will interact with the common people and inform them about the ban on polythene items.

People will be urged to use biodegradable materials to save the environment, said Hayer.

