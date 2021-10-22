Chandigarh, Oct 22 (PTI) Punjab's Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities Affairs Minister Raj Kumar Verka on Friday issued directions to register a case against the accused in the alleged multi-crore post-matric SC scholarship scam.

In an official statement issued here, Verka said the Punjab government is committed to root out corruption and anyone involved in the alleged scam would not be spared.

Verka said strict action is being taken against the colleges which had earlier allegedly misappropriated scholarship funds and failed to return the amount. He stressed that any injustice at any level will not be tolerated.

About 100 colleges are involved in this and more than Rs 100 crore have yet to be recovered from them, he said, adding that the matter was discussed by the Cabinet and the opinion of the Advocate General has also been received.

Now, orders have been issued to register an FIR against those who cheated the poor children, he said and highlighted that five employees have been chargesheeted in connection with the alleged scam so far.

The state government is committed to extend the benefits of social welfare schemes to the real beneficiaries, he said.

The alleged scam had surfaced last year following a report by the then additional chief secretary, discovering alleged misappropriation of Rs 55.71 crore.

The report had also questioned the role of the then Social Justice Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot in allegedly shielding those involved in the alleged scam.

Former chief minister Amarinder Singh had directed the then state chief secretary to conduct a thorough probe but his report, based on the findings of a three-member panel of IAS officers, had exonerated Dharamsot.

