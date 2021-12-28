Chandigarh, Dec 28 (PTI) Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju on Tuesday urged various departments dealing with students and welfare scheme beneficiaries to help the poll panel in registering new voters, turning 18 by January 1 next year.

CEO Raju made the request to ensure that the state has 100 per cent enrolment of eligible voters before the upcoming assembly polls early next year.

Accompanied by Additional CEO Amit Kumar, the CEO underlined the need to rope in new voters while chairing a meeting of various government departments including Technical Education, Employment Generation, Sports, Medical Education, Health and Family Welfare, School Education, Higher Education, Labour Department and Social Justice Empowerment, among others.

The state's poll panel chief had on December 21 set up a three-member committee for the identification of new voters.

Raju said these departments have all the data of young voters and if these departments join hands with the CEO office they could help in registering maximum eligible voters.

He asked the representatives of these departments to put in maximum efforts in enrolling maximum new voters.

While assuring all kinds of support from the CEO office, Raju said they will depute Block Level Officers (BLOs) for each unit of focus so that new voters do not face any hassle while registering themselves as electors.

He also directed these departments to provide data of people born between January 1, 2002 to December 31, 2003, so that they can be captured and their Electors Photo Identification Card (EPIC) could be made.

He said once all the data is collected, it will be thoroughly screened and collated.

