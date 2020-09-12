Dehradun, Sep 12 (PTI) Uttarakhand Congress on Saturday welcomed the appointment of senior leader Devendra Yadav as the in-charge of party affairs in the state.

Also Read | Prashant Bhushan Moves Supreme Court; Seeks Right to Appeal in Contempt Conviction, Hearing by Larger, Different Bench.

Pradesh Congress president Pritam Singh, vice president Dhirendra Pratap and general secretary Vijay Saraswat said the party will benefit immensely from Yadav's experience.

Also Read | Punjab Govt Launches State-Wide Smart Ration Card Scheme to Cover 1.41 Crore Beneficiaries.

"Yadav's appointment to the post will inject fresh energy into the party and catapult it to power in the state in 2022," they said in a joint statement here.

Yadav who was earlier in-charge of the party affairs in Rajasthan replaces Anugrah Narayan Singh as party in-charge for Uttarakhand.

Expressing gratitude to Anugrah Narayan Singh for his services to the party, the leaders said the PCC will always remember what he had done to strengthen the party in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)