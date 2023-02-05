Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 5 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti has condoled the death of Former Pakistani President General Parvez Musharraf who breathed his last on Sunday morning after prolonged illness.

Mufti in her condolence message claimed that Musharraf was the only Pakistani General who genuinely tried to address the Kashmir issue.

Also Read | RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Says 'Priests Created Castes and Sects, Everyone Equal Before God' (Watch Video).

"Deepest condolences. Perhaps the only Pakistani General who genuinely tried to address the Kashmir issue. He wanted a solution according to wishes of people of J&K & acceptable to India & Pak. Though GOI has reversed all CBMs initiated by him & Vajpayee ji, the ceasefire remains" she tweeted.

Musharraf was hospitalised for a couple of weeks due to a complication of his ailment, as per reports.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Mathura Authority Cuts Electricity of Shahi Idgah Mosque Over Illegal Connection.

Musharraf had been living in Dubai since 2016 for treatment.

Musharraf was the tenth president of Pakistan after a successful military coup in 1999.Musharraf was Pakistan's army chief during the Kargil war between India and Pakistan.

He also served as the 10th Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of Pakistan (CJCSC) from 1998 to 2001 and the 7th top general from 1998 to 2007. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)