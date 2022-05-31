Muzaffarnagar, May 31 (PTI) A peacock was killed on Tuesday by some unidentified people in Fahimpur village, police said.

SP (Traffic) Kuldip Singh told reporters that a case was registered against unidentified people under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act and police are investigating the case.

According to a complaint lodged by forest guard Deepak Kumar on inputs of some villagers, a peacock was hunted by some people, who managed to escape in a vehicle after villagers chased them.

Fahimpur village residents protested over the hunting of the bird and demanded that the culprits must be arrested soon.

