New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a 39-year-old drug supplier and recovered four kilograms of drugs worth more than Rs 20 crore in the international market, officials said here on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Akhilesh Kumar Ray, a resident of Chhapra in Bihar, they said.

On Tuesday, police got a tip-off that Ray had collected a big consignment of heroin from Bihar and he would come near EDM Mall Anand Vihar to deliver the consignment, a senior police officer said.

Police laid a trap and nabbed him after he was seen coming from the EDM Mall side with a bag in his hand, Deputy Commissioner of Police (special cell) Jasmeet Singh said.

He revealed to be a member of a big international narcotic drug cartel and disclosed to have supplied drugs in Delhi, NCR and parts of UP, Bihar, Jharkhand etc for the last seven years, police said.

He had procured the recovered heroin from a person of Hajipur in Bihar and had come to Delhi to deliver it to a person. He also stated that he, along with his two associates, used to receive heroin from one Mulla Ji of Manipur who is a big supplier of heroin, police said.

Ray has further revealed that said supplier of heroin has links in Myanmar and he used to get the supply of heroin from Myanmar through Manipur. Most of the heroin brought in Manipur from Myanmar is further sent to adjoining states of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh and later transported to other parts of the country, including Delhi, by him and other members of the syndicate, they said.

Efforts are afoot to identify the remaining members of this drug cartel, police added.

