India News | Pema Khandu Congratulates Nabam Rebia on Being Elected as Rajya Sabha MP

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], June 12 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday congratulate Nabam Rebia on being elected unopposed as Rajya Sabha MP from the State.

"Arunachal for the first time in history will have all its Member of Parliament from BJP party - two Lok Sabha, and one Rajya Sabha. I congratulate Shri Nabam Rebia Ji on being elected unopposed today as Rajya Sabha MP from Arunachal," Pema Khandu tweeted.

On June 8, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Central Election Committee has announced Nabam Rebia as party's candidate for biennial elections to Rajya Sabha from Arunachal Pradesh.The elections to fill the pending 18 Rajya Sabha seats from seven states will be held on June 19. (ANI)

