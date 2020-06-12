Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Pema Khandu Congratulates Nabam Rebia on Being Elected as Rajya Sabha MP

Agency News ANI| Jun 12, 2020 10:39 PM IST
India News | Pema Khandu Congratulates Nabam Rebia on Being Elected as Rajya Sabha MP

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], June 12 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday congratulate Nabam Rebia on being elected unopposed as Rajya Sabha MP from the State.

"Arunachal for the first time in history will have all its Member of Parliament from BJP party - two Lok Sabha, and one Rajya Sabha. I congratulate Shri Nabam Rebia Ji on being elected unopposed today as Rajya Sabha MP from Arunachal," Pema Khandu tweeted.

Also Read | Monsoon 2020 Makes Landfall in Maharashtra, Complete State to be Covered by Rain-Laden Winds in Next 48 Hours: IMD.

On June 8, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Central Election Committee has announced Nabam Rebia as party's candidate for biennial elections to Rajya Sabha from Arunachal Pradesh.The elections to fill the pending 18 Rajya Sabha seats from seven states will be held on June 19. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

