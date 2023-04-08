New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Saturday visited Jammu and Kashmir to attend the inauguration of the first edition of the Constitution of India in Dogri language at the University of Jammu.

Rijiju will also address the public outreach-cum-mega legal awareness programme.

Taking to Twitter, Rijiju said, "Reached Jammu on two days visit to Jammu & Kashmir. Thanks to Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha Ji, Chief Justice of J & K and Ladakh High Court Justice Kotiswer Singh and Puisne Judge Justice Tashi Rabstang for a warm welcome."

He stated, "The pendency is touching 5 crores now which is a concern. The virtual courts and regional bench can come up. I have committed to J&K that all the courts in J&K must have all modern facilities. Rs 7,000 crore budget for E-Court. It will make courts paperless. "

"It's a momentous occasion, a memorable day has happened today. I think of how the common man can get justice. PM Modi has said that the colonial setup has to be cleaned. This is one amongst Panch Pran by Modi ji, he added.

He stated, "It doesn't mean we should not learn English but we have to know our mother tongue. Our legal bills are drafted in legal language as well as everyday language. 2003 Dogri language was included in the 8th schedule so it was being tried since then and today it has been done."

He further stated, "It has been late as in the constitution there has been a provision of choosing the state language. As Law Minister, I feel that it has been late. Our department has digitalized 65,000 words of legal glossary for common people which are used regularly."

"We are cloud-sourcing. We have told the courts to work in our own language. In the Supreme Court may be in future that can also be done. We are trying to achieve that," he added.

He added, "In UP 25 crore population of 20 to 25 years have to wait for a date in the high court and it pains me. Many people die before they get justice." (ANI)

