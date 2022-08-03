Chandigarh, Aug 3 (PTI) The PGIMER here has stopped treating patients from Punjab under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana after the state government allegedly failed to clear dues of over Rs 15 crore under the insurance scheme.

No immediate comment was available from the state government.

The Centre's Ayushman Bharat scheme provides cashless treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh to a family per year and the cost of implementation is shared by the state government.

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) said the decision was taken after it repeatedly took up the matter with senior officers of the state government.

"The PGIMER, Chandigarh, has been constrained to stop benefits of the Ayushman Bharat scheme for beneficiaries from Punjab over pending claims exceeding Rs 15 crore," according to a statement issued by it on Wednesday.

However, those from the state can continue to seek treatment at the institute as routine patients by paying user charges or under other applicable welfare schemes, if so eligible with effect from August 1, it said.

Meanwhile, sources said dues under the scheme have been pending since December last year.

On an average, around 1,400 patients from Punjab avail treatment every month under the scheme, they said.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring hit out at the AAP government for not paying pending dues to the PGIMER.

“@BhagwantMann Sahab. Is this the Health Model you are trying to impose on us? Now even PGI Chandigarh has started refusing treatment to our patients as @AAPPunjab govt has failed to clear dues. Or is it deliberate so that patients are forced to go to private hospitals,” asked Warring.

Warring later in a statement said the AAP government should hang its head in shame over refusal to admit patients from Punjab by the PGIMER as the state failed to pay its dues.

"Any government would feel sorry over such situations that you lose trust of institutes like PGI for chronic default that it has refused to admit patients", he said.

"It is shameful on part of the AAP government in Punjab that it could afford to splurge Rs 37 crore on advertisements in the first three months but could not pay Rs 16 crores to the PGI for treatment of patients", he alleged.

"This is the symptom of complete collapse of the system", he said while pointing out how the health department was going from “bad to worse”.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal too slammed the Bhagwant Mann-led government over this matter.

"This is the real commitment of CM “@BhagwantMann towards health services! Now PGI Chd & Pb hospitals stopped treating patients under #AyushmanBharat. I advise Bhagwant to stop focus on advts & ensure Pbis don't suffer due to govt failure to provide funds for their med expenses," said Badal in a tweet.

SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema later said it was shocking that patients are being turned away from the PGIMER and the government medical college, Sector 32, here because the AAP government failed to clear dues of the institutions.

"The government seemed imperious to the suffering of patients from Punjab visiting these prestigious institutions despite claiming that the health sector was an area of primary focus," he said in a statement here.

Punjab BJP general secretary Subhash Sharma asked the AAP government that instead of "spending crore of rupees" in other states like Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, it should have spent money on paying dues to various hospitals which are now refusing to admit patients.

