Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 5 (ANI): Pensioners in Himachal Pradesh staged a protest in Shimla on Wednesday, demanding the fulfillment of their long-pending issues. The protest, organized by the Indian State Pensioners Association, saw a large gathering of senior citizens who expressed their frustration over the government's failure to address their grievances.

They also warned of a larger movement if their demands were not met soon.

Speaking to ANI, Ghanshyam Sharma, National Vice President of the Indian State Pensioners Association, stated that this was a historic moment in Himachal Pradesh.

"For the first time in the history of the state, senior citizens, who have dedicated their entire lives to the development of Himachal Pradesh, have been forced to take to the streets in protest. If everything was fine, why would so many pensioners from across the state come here today," he said.

He further highlighted the dire financial situation faced by pensioners. "Most pensioners are either not receiving their pensions at all or are getting a very small amount. The government is busy making huge financial earnings, but instead of helping us, they are using that money for their luxuries and to please their friends. Ministers and officials, who once had two cars, now have four, which their families use for leisure. What kind of financial management is this?" Sharma questioned.

The pensioners have given the government 15 days to act on their demands. They plan to form a Joint Action Committee to intensify their movement if no action is taken.

"We will increase the scale of our protest. Whether this government stays or goes will be decided in the coming days," Sharma warned.

He pointed out that Himachal Pradesh has over 400,000 pensioners, and if their families are included, nearly 1.6 million people would be affected. "These very people will decide the fate of the government in the next elections," he added.

The protestors are specifically demanding the immediate disbursement of pending pensions and arrears. Sharma announced that they would launch a mass awareness campaign in the coming days and conduct statewide demonstrations at locations where government programs are held.

"Wherever government officials go, we will be there to question them. This is just the beginning of a larger movement," he declared. (ANI)

