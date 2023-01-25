Kolkata, Jan 25 (PTI) After a gap of two years, the West Bengal government has decided to allow people at Thursday's Republic Day parade on Red Road here, with the police having taken necessary measures to counter any attempt to disrupt the law and order situation, a senior official said.

Besides deploying officers at various points close to the Red Road area, the Kolkata Police have deputed 3,500 personnel in at least 50 different junctures of the city, he said.

"Given that the Covid-19-situation has improved, the government decided to allow spectators at the Republic Day parade on Thursday," the bureaucrat said.

The city police have put up 10 watch towers and as many bunkers near Red Road to keep a check on all movements, he said, noting that traffic flow will also be controlled as part of the security measures.

Three Quick Response Team (QRT) teams, 11 Heavy Radio Flying Squad (HRFS), 58 Police Control Room (PCR) vans will stationed around the Red Road area, the official said.

Police in plain clothes will be keeping guard at shopping malls, tourist spots and places of worship, he stated.

Similar precautionary measures have also been taken in the districts, especially in areas close to interstate or international borders, he added.

