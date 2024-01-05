Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 5 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday said people were his 'God' and he was always at their service.

Speaking at the public grievance redressal programme 'Government at Your Doorstep' in Yelahanka on Friday, the deputy CM said, "The line 'People's Work is God's Work' is etched on the Vidhan Soudha (Assembly), which was built by Kengal Hanumanthaiah. You (people) are God for us and we are always at your service."

"I have not here alone. I have, for company, over 300 government officials, who are ready and willing to serve you at all times. You have vested in us the power to serve you and take decisions in your interest. We are indebted to you and our mission is to pay off what we owe you. As Bheeshma told Dharmaraya, there are four debts: parents, gods, teachers and society."

"Bengaluru, our state capital, has seen many ministers but I believe in bringing the government to the people. When I was elected MLA (for the first time) 35 years ago, I took officials to each village (of his constituency) and resolved their issues. This model of governance goes a long way towards reducing people's burden. I would like to do the same for Bengaluru," the Congress leader said.

"A lot of people come to our doorstep with their grievances. With this programme, we have decided to bring the government to their doorstep. Our Chief Minister has instructed all ministers to conduct Janaspandana (public outreach) programmes in their constituencies. I have already conducted such programmes in my constituency," Shivakumar said.

"People turn to politicians when bureaucrats don't show them respect and turn a deaf ear to their pleas. They also come and report to us when bureaucrats ask for bribes. Several such cases have come to light and this practice needs to stop," the Congress leader said, calling on people to report bribe demands. If any official asks for bribes in the name of the MLA, minister, or MP, it's your job to let us know about it. We will take strict action," he said.

"Our guarantee schemes are helping provide relief to the people. Under 'Annabhagya', we are providing 5 kg of rice and cash in lieu of another 5 kg. Under the 'Gruhajyothi' scheme, we are providing up to 200 units of free electricity while as part of the 'Gruhalakshmi' scheme, we are giving Rs 2000 every month to the female head of the family. About 5 lakh women are not getting the benefits guaranteed under the 'Gruahlakshmi' scheme owing to some technical issues. However, the issues will be sorted out and they will also start availing the fruits of the scheme. If the Centre doesn't provide rice for the additional 5 kg promised under 'Annabhagya', we will purchase it from elsewhere and provide it," he said.

"Yelahanka MLA SR Vishwanath brought up an issue around fund allocation for the constituency. We will look into it. There is under-declaration and underpayment of property taxes under the self-declaration scheme, resulting in a shortage of funds in our coffers. We are conducting a new survey of the properties and taxes will be realised as per the exercise. How can a government provide public infrastructure if the people don't pay taxes?" the deputy CM asked.

On littering in public places, Shivakumar added, "People are dumping garbage and construction waste anywhere and everywhere and it has become a huge menace. To put an end to this practice, the government is planning to install CCTV cameras across the city."

He added cases would be filed against those found littering public spaces.

"Bengaluru is not a planned city. Kempegowda erected four towers marking the city's boundaries. Today, the city has grown 5-6 times bigger. People who come to Bengaluru don't go back due to its weather, education, health, and other positives," he noted.

"Several public grievances were put forward today. We will try to resolve all issues within the legal framework. If there are issues that remain unresolved, we will inform people of the reasons for the same," he said.People are god and we're always at their service (ANI)

