India News | People Are Joining 'Operation Pragati' Inspired by Eknath Shinde's Work, Says Shaina NC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC on Wednesday lauded Eknath Shinde's leadership, branding his governance approach as "Operation Pragati for Maharashtra"

Speaking to ANI, Shaina NC said, "The special thing about our leader Eknath Shinde is that he is a mass leader. Political leaders from different parties come and meet him because they are inspired by his work."

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"He has only one aim, that is, Operation Pragati, the development of Maharashtra. There should be no speculations. So, without speculating, understand that while other parties struggle with workers being out of reach...in our party, the influx is so high that people witness the work and then decide to support his leadership," she added.

Her remarks come amid intense political speculation in Maharashtra about the future of Shiv Sena (UBT), with reports suggesting that a section of the party's MPs may break away. However, no official announcement regarding any split has been made.

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Maharashtra is currently witnessing "Operation Tiger" buzz amid speculation that seven of the nine UBT MPs were in touch with Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and looking to join the ruling party. Back in 2022, Shinde, along with several MLAs, broke away from Uddhav Thackeray, splitting the party into two.

Further, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday took a swipe at the alleged attempts to engineer defections, claiming that the "Minimum Support Price" of an MP had been fixed at Rs 50 crore and that Rs 15 crore was "merely an advance amount".

Responding to an X post by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra, Raut wrote, "Apna Sapna Money Money! No, no Mahua ji, the Minimum Support Price is fixed at 50 crore per MP.(pcaas khoke) ₹15 crore is just the advance. Frankly, these people aren't even worth ₹50,000. Their price has only gone up because of the Shiv Sena and TMC brand label."

Earlier on Tuesday, replying to the Raut X post, Moitra made a sarcastic remark over the alleged monetary inducements offered to legislators and MPs. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)