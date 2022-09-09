Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 (ANI): The 10-day illustrious Ganesh Chathurthi festival comes to an end today. Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with much pomp and zeal in several states across the country and 2022 marked the return of its celebration after 2 years of COVID-induced restrictions.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. It is one of the most popular Hindu festivals. It is celebrated for 10 days and it is believed that during this time Lord Ganesha arrives on earth with his mother, Goddess Parvati, and showers blessings on the people.

Several families and organizations reach Juhu Beach for the immersion of Ganesh Idol at the end of a 10-day-long Ganeshotsav.

On this day, devotees wish Bappa goodbye in the hope that he will visit their houses the next year to bestow blessings. Anant Chaturdashi is being observed today, September 9, Friday, and Ganesh Chaturthi began on August 31.

The Hindu lunar calendar's sixth month, Bhadrapada, or Ganesh Chaturthi, begins on the fourth day of that month. The ten-day festival ends on the fourteenth day of the month, which is referred to as Chaturdashi.

Interestingly, the day set aside for worshipping Lord Vishnu falls on the day after Ganeshotsav, the festival honoring Lord Ganesh.

This year one could witness people from Thailand worshipping the idol of Lord Ganesh before immersing it in the sea at Juhu beach in Mumbai.

The Telangana government on the account of Ganesh idol immersion, declared a general holiday for government offices, schools, and colleges in and around the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, Rangareddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts on September 9.

"On the account of Ganesh idol immersion, the government has decided a general holiday," an official statement said.

People worship Lord Ganesha in their homes, temples, and pandals. Various 'shobhayatras' took place on the day of immersion. (ANI)

