Puducherry (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 13 (ANI): The celebration of Pongal began across South India on Monday with 'Bhogi' or burning of old and unwanted items like old clothes, mats and broomsticks in the belief that new things will usher into their lives.

Bhogi is celebrated on the first day of the four-day Pongal festival, one of the prominent harvest festivals in the country.

The day is dedicated to honouring Lord Indra, who is credited with bringing prosperity to the land. Revered as the rain god, Lord Indra plays a significant role in agriculture and fertility. This celebration is also known as Bhogi Mantalu, as people burn unwanted household items in a blaze made of wood and cow dung cakes on this day.

Villages and towns across both the Telugu states, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, came alive with traditional celebrations to mark the major harvest festival.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday extended his greetings on the occasion of the Pongal festival.

CM Stalin, taking to the social media platform 'X', shared a message to extend his wishes for the festival.

"Pongal is the grand festival of Tamils! A cultural masterpiece of our heritage! A secular festival of equality that celebrates labour, agriculture, and nature! Celebrate #Pongal2025 across the state with unity, art, and sports events!" read the post.

Pongal is a cheerful and colourful festival celebrated in South India, especially in Tamil Nadu. The auspicious festival lasts for four days.

In 2025, the festivities in Pongal will begin on January 14, Tuesday, and conclude on January 17, Friday.

Pongal marks the harvest season, and people come together to express gratitude for the bountiful crops, worship the Sun God, and celebrate the bond with cattle.

Pongal is known by various names, including Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Poki, Bihu, and Hadaga. Celebrations may vary, but common symbols include the sun, chariot, wheat grains, and sickle.(ANI)

