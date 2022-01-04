Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 4 (ANI): Light rain and snow which commenced on January 3 brought huge relief for people of Srinagar, Pahalgam from dry weather.

It is the first snowfall of the winter season in Kashmir.

Also Read | AIIMS Delhi Cancels Doctors’ Winter Vacation Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases.

Pahalgam town in Anantnag district also received fresh snowfall.

"In the last few days, there was dry weather. Now, people will get relief, and a number of tourists will flock here. The weather is appealing. Snowy weather brings splendour to Kashmir," said Harpal Singh Bali, a local resident of Kashmir.

Also Read | COVID-19 in Punjab: 100 Students and Doctors of Medical College in Patiala Test Positive For Coronavirus.

"Snowfall is very good. In the last weeks, there was a lot of dryness. After the snowfall, a lot of tourists will come. After the snowfall, the beauty of Kashmir will be enhanced even more," said Danish Nisaar, a resident.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate to heavy rain across the Union Territory. Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh are likely to get snowfall between January 5 and January 8".

"Most widespread moderate rain/snow is expected in Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh regions. Light rain/snow would commence at a few places of Kashmir from January 3 evening & increase in intensity & distribution," added IMD. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)