New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Union Minister Chirag Paswan credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for the BJP's victory in Delhi assembly elections and said that the people have reaffirmed their faith in his vision.

Paswan said that the election results reflected the people's trust in "Modi's guarantee," which had guided the country to new heights over the past decade.

He emphasised that voters had a clear choice between a 'vikas model' (development model) and a 'vinash model' (destruction model) and opted for the former. He further assured that under BJP's governance, Delhi would be transformed into a "model city."

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Chirag Paswan said, "First of all, I will thank Prime Minister Modi because this is the victory of his vision and people's faith in him. People of Delhi have trusted Modi's guarantee."

"The reason behind this is because under PM Modi's leadership the country has touched new heights in the past decade. In light of this, I think the people did not have difficulty choosing between a 'vikas model' and a 'vinash model' in the Delhi elections," said Paswan.

Paswan said the people of Delhi have chosen the government of PM Modi's vision.

"Delhi is the capital of the country. To uphold the dignity and respect of this national capital, it was important for the BJP to come to power here. I thank Delhites for making the right choice. I assure the citizens of Delhi that the national capital will become a model city, the BJP government will work towards this vision," said Paswan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded BJP's victory in the Delhi assembly polls and said the results show how much trust the country has in "double-engine government."

He launched a scathing attack on AAP and took repeated jibes at Congress for its "double hat-trick of zero."

In his speech, PM Modi thanked people of Delhi for their support to BJP in assembly polls and said they are feeling relived on making the national capital "AAP-da free."

BJP is poised to form the government in Delhi after 27 years as the party secured over two-third majority in assembly polls, ending over 10 years rule of Aam Aadmi Party. Earlier, BJP ruled the national capital from 1993 to 1998.

Of the 70 assembly constituencies, BJP has win 48 seats with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) winning in merely 22 constituencies with its prominent leaders including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, former minister Satyendra Jain and Saurabh Bharadwaj among others lost the polls.

Kejriwal lost the New Delhi assembly seat to BJP's Parvesh Verma by a margin of 4089 votes, the Election Commission announced on Saturday. (ANI)

