Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 7 (ANI): Expressing confidence about the victory of the Left-front in the Kerala elections, CPI-M politburo member MA Baby has said that the people have braved the COVID-19 pandemic to take part in elections in large numbers and it was an expression of their satisfaction with the ruling coalition.

Baby told ANI that the people were happy with the performance of the LDF-led government.

Lauding the efforts of healthcare workers, he said they instilled confidence in the people which led them "to brave the pandemic and come forward to participate in the electoral process in large numbers".

"This shows the possibility of the LDF retaining power in the state," he said.

He said the state's healthcare system has been appreciated nationally as well as globally and the way the state government tackled the challenges of COVID-19 has been lauded by the UN.

Commenting on controversy relating to the deep-sea fishing deal, he said opposition parties had made "wild allegations" and "lie has been spread by the Congress and BJP to divert people's attention".

"The Congress and BJP are trying to spread lies against the government to divert the attention of people from discussion related to development," he said.

He said the issue of deep-sea fishing is exclusively related to the central government.

"So how can a state government sign an agreement? These all are the wild allegations BJP and Congress are raising and we were able to dispel them," he said.

Kerala saw over 74 per cent polling in assembly elections on Tuesday.

The results are scheduled to be announced on May 2. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)