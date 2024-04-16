Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 16 (ANI): Union Minister and BJP candidate from the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency, Jitendra Singh, said on Monday that the people have made up their minds to give Prime Minister Narendra Modi a mandate of seats above 400 this time in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"The work that is done & the campaign are in front of you. The people have made up their minds to give PM Modi a mandate of 400 plus this time. The opposition, which says no work has been done, uses the same roads and bridges that we have built. Those who say that no medical college has been built, although three medical colleges have been built, are sending their children to the same college," Union Minister Jitendra Singh said.

Also Read | Live News Updates Today.

He said that the hypocrisy of the opposition would be exposed.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that Section 254C is currently under government review and no decision would be taken pertaining to displaced persons from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Also Read | Firing at Salman Khan’s Residence: Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Two Accused from Gujarat.

"The people who say that if the BJP comes to power, then it will take the lands of the people displaced from Pak-Occupied Kashmir are the same people who have taken the lands of the poor. The Keediyan-Gandiyal bridge was built by the BJP at a cost of Rs 150 crore. Congress did not build this bridge because it felt that the population in that area is only 2000, out of which 50 percent are displaced persons from PoK," he further said.

The Lok Sabha polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in the first five phases on April 19 (Udhampur), April 26 (Jammu), May 7 (Anantnag-Rajouri), May 13 (Srinagar), and May 20 (Baramulla).

Nearly 97 crore voters will be eligible to vote for 543 Lok Sabha constituencies across the country. The elections for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting on April 19. The counting of votes has been scheduled for June 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)