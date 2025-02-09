Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], February 9 (ANI): Following the defeat of the Aam Aadmi Party in the Delhi Assembly elections, Congress leader Pargat Singh on Sunday said that people have rejected their model and the tremors would be felt in Punjab.

Pargat Singh said, "I think their model was a flop model. People have completely rejected it and its effect will definitely be felt in Punjab. If Bhagwant Mann's government had done something in Punjab, then naturally that difference would have been felt in Delhi, but unfortunately, they have not done any work. BJP government cannot be formed in Punjab."

Also Read | Aero India 2025: Asia's Largest Air Show Set To Be Inaugurated in Bengaluru on February 10; Rajnath Singh Says 'This Is Platform Showcases Strength, Resilience, Self-Reliance of New India'.

He further said that the AAP had created a perception which was not there.

"The model of AAP is the model of B team of BJP. BJP does not exist anywhere in South, Punjab or West Bengal. BJP tries to demolish institutions and then try to run them according to their convenience," he added.

Also Read | '58% Logon Ka Samman Karna Zaruri Hai': BJP's Newly-Elected Mustafabad MLA Mohan Bisht Proposes Constituency Name Change to 'Shiv Vihar' or 'Shiv Puri' (Watch Video).

Earlier Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri mentioned that after the loss of AAP in the Delhi Assembly polls the remote control for Punjab would also weaken. Puri added that AAP's defeat in Delhi has paved the way for BJP to come to power in the 2027 Punjab assembly elections.

"The remote control of Punjab from Delhi will weaken and then it will be tested in which direction Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann wants to take the AAP in Punjab. BJP is forming the government in Delhi and we will also come to power in the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections," he remarked.

Notably, BJP defeated prominent AAP leaders including supremo Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi, Manish Sisodia from Jangpura, Saurabh Bhardwaj from Greater Kailash, Satyendar Jain from Shakur Basti.

Atishi remained the sole consolatory win for AAP, as she defeated BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri by over 3500 votes.

BJP won 48 seats in a historic mandate, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years.

AAP won 22 seats while the Congress failed to win a single seat for the third time in a row. The verdict came months after the BJP-led coalition swept the Maharashtra polls and the party won Haryana, consolidating its domination of national politics.

The Congress, which was hoping for a revival in the national capital, again failed to win any seat. The party, which ruled Delhi for 15 years from 1998, registered a hat-trick zero tally in the assembly polls.

The counting of votes was taken up on Saturday morning, with votes having been polled on February 5. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)