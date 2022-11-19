Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], November 19 (ANI): Hailing BJP government at the Centre and the state for the massive infrastucture push in Arunachal Pradesh, people in the state praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inagurating the Donyi Polo Jaaj Jarku Rayang airport in Itanagar and 600 MW Kameng Hydro Power Station and said the development projects which were pending for years were completed by Pema Khandu government.

For Arunachal, which has suffered from lack of development, connectivity and amenities, has got the hydropower project, which will provide electricity to several states.

Speaking to ANI, Benjay Niling, a local resident, said, "We the people of Arunachal are very happy that PM Modi has completed the very important thing which was pending for many years. From today onwards people will be able to go to Delhi, Mumbai and other places from Arunachal. The hydropower project, which will cover seven states, was also completed successfully under the Pema Khandu government and was inaugurated today. Today all the people of Arunachal are very happy."

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister inaugurated Donyi Polo Airport in Itanagar and dedicated 600 MW Kameng Hydro Power Station to the nation today.

The foundation stone for this airport was laid by the Prime Minister himself in February 2019. Work on the airport has been completed within a short span of time, despite the challenges due to the pandemic in between.

Another resident of the state said that the people of the State are very thankful to the Prime Minister for this gift.

"If PM Modi is there, then everything is possible. PM Modi is taking India to great heights. India has become very popular in the world and I am so happy," said a local.

Another localist said that Donyi Polo Jaaj Jarku Rayang airport is a greenfield airport, which will help the people of the State in many ways.

"It's a mega and huge project for a state like Arunachal Pradesh. First the airport, it's a greenfield airport. They are saying in the coming days it will be turned into an international airport. It helps a lot of people in the state. Another is a 600 MW hydropower project. This is going to help Arunachal as well as the entire country in providing electricity," said the local.

A woman who was also present at the inauguration said earlier they had to go to Guwahati via train to take a flight to Delhi but now it will be easy for them to travel.

"We are very happy that we have an airport now. It has become very easy for us to communicate. earlier we had to go to Guwahati via train and then from there we had to take a flight to Delhi but now we can directly fly to Delhi from Arunachal," she said.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, who was also present at the inauguration of the airport said that it will provide a direct connection with major cities of the country.

"This airport is a major breakthrough in the civil aviation sector in Arunachal. The civil aviation sector has been lacking behind for such a long time so because of that Arunachal Pradesh was having difficulties in attracting visitors as well as investors. Now with the inauguration of this airport, Itanagar gets a direct connection with major cities of the country," said Rijiju.

The Union Minister further said that with PM Modi's vision, the northeast is becoming the most dynamic region of the country.

"I must thank PM Modi for not only sanctioning this project but also ensuring that with logistics and other support to complete this project on time. PM Modi himself laid the foundation stone for this airport and today he himself came all the way to inaugurate it. With PM Modi's vision, the northeast is becoming the most dynamic region of the country," Rijiju added.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister recalled his frequent visits to Arunachal and noted the grand scale of today's programme and praised the commitment of the people of Arunachal for the development of their state.

He also acknowledged the jovial yet disciplined traits of the people of Arunachal.

The Prime Minister touched upon the changed work culture where he is establishing a tradition of laying the foundation stone as well as dedicating the same project himself. He also said that the launch of this airport is a resounding reply to the critics who tried to term the foundation stone of the airport as an election gimmick.

He urged the political commentators to don a new thinking hat and stop seeing the developments of the state with the prism of political benefits.

PM Modi supplemented his point by mentioning that the state is neither undergoing elections nor there are any future elections in the state. The priority of the government is the development of the state.

"I am starting the day from the state of the rising sun and I will end the day where the sun sets in India in Daman and in between, I will be in Kashi," he said.

In a key step to boost connectivity in the Northeast, the Prime Minister inaugurated the first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh - 'Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar'.

The name of the airport reflects the traditions and rich cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh and its age-old indigenous reverence for the Sun ('Donyi') and the Moon ('Polo').

The airport, which is the first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh, has been developed in an area of over 690 acres, at a cost of more than Rs 640 crores.

With a 2300 m runway, the airport is suitable for all weather day operations. The airport terminal is a modern building, which promotes energy efficiency, renewable energy and the recycling of resources.

The development of a new Airport in Itanagar will not only improve connectivity in the region but will also act as a catalyst for the growth of trade and tourism, thus providing a boost to the economic development of the region.

Developed at a cost of more than Rs 8450 crore and in an area spread over more than 80 kilometres in the West Kameng District of Arunachal Pradesh, the 600 MW Kameng Hydro Power Station will make Arunachal Pradesh a power surplus state, also benefiting the National Grid in terms of grid stability and integration.

This project will contribute in a major way towards the fulfilment of the country's commitment to increase the adoption of green energy. (ANI)

