India News | People in Bengal's Birbhum Pay Tributes to Sepoy Killed in Ladakh Face-off

Birbhum (West Bengal) [India], June 18 (ANI): People in Birbhum district paid tributes to Indian Army Sepoy Rajesh Orang, who lost his life in a violent face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu, the Commanding Officer of the 16 Bihar regiment, who lost his life in the Galwan Valley clash, were taken for cremation in Telangana.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh and a government job for kin of each of the two soldiers from the state who lost their lives during the violent face-off with Chinese troops at Ladakh.

"Nothing can compensate for the supreme sacrifice made by them for the nation or the bereaved families' loss. We stand by the next of the sons of our soil in this difficult time. To this regard, we will provide Rs 5 lakh and a GoWB job to one member in the deceased's family," Banerjee said in a tweet. (ANI)

