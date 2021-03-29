Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], March 29 (ANI): On the occasion of Holi, a group of people took out a procession in Assam's Dibrugarh in the early hours of Monday and celebrated the festival with flower petals.

The member of the organising committee, Arun Malani said with the tune of "Hare Krishna Hare Ram", the procession completed three years on Monday.

Several political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind, took to Twitter to extend Holi wishes.

The festival of colours is celebrated with a lot of joy and fervour across the country to mark the victory of good over evil.

Even though it is a predominantly Hindu festival, it is celebrated by people of other faiths as well. It marks the arrival of the spring harvest season in the country. People celebrate the festival by binging on some lip-smacking sweets, thandai and splash coloured powder, water, and balloons while chanting "Holi Hai".

The evening before Holi is known as Holika Dahan or Chhoti Holi during which people light a bonfire to signify the burning of the demon Holika.

However, public celebrations of Holi in most states across the country have been prohibited this year amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)