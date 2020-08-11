Jaipur, Aug 10 (PTI) Nagaur MP and national convener of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) Hanuman Beniwal on Monday said people of Rajasthan had to suffer due to the infighting in the ruling Congress in the state.

He said the RLP has called a legislature party meeting here on Tuesday and if there is a floor test in the assembly, the party MLAs will vote against the Congress.

Also Read | Noida Police Arrests 33-Year-Old Man After Be Called Emergency Number '100' And Threatened to Harm PM Modi: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 10, 2020.

Beniwal claimed that agencies like the Special Operations Group and the Anti-Corruption Bureau were being misused amid the political tussle in the state.

"In the last one month, the MLAs were confined to hotels, no execution of schemes was there and the bureaucracy dominated. As a result of it, no work was done for the people," Beniwal said.

Also Read | Sachin Pilot Says Issues Raised by Him 'Ideological'; Priyanka Gandhi, Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal on Congress Panel to Hear Grievances.

With three MLAs, the RLP is an ally of the BJP in Rajasthan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)