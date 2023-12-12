Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 12 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu, on Monday reflected upon the 'community feeling' of Uttar Pradesh, highlighting the use of the expression 'hum ' (we) instead of 'I' that the people use in the state during their conversations.

Addressing a gathering as the chief guest during the 27th Foundation Day celebration of the Divine Heart Foundation in Lucknow, the President said, "My birthplace is Odisha. I don't have a deep understanding of Hindi. Still, I have noticed that people here use "hum/we" instead of "main/I" meaning that even an individual associates themselves with the community, and this sentiment defines us as Indians. Despite being connected to different religions, castes, regions, states, and beliefs, our identity is inherently Indian."

The President remarked that hospitals that work with the spirit of 'Nar Seva', 'Narayan Seva' (serving the God through humans) present the best example of humanity.

"The mission of the Divine Heart Hospital and Research Center is based on this principle. The spirit of serving humanity is commendable. It is heartening to see that this hospital operates with a commitment to serve humanity," she pointed out.

She added, "The healthcare professionals should raise awareness about a healthy heart among the general public. Treating 100, 200, or 500 patients in a hospital is significant, but awareness can benefit thousands."

She stated that quality medical facilities would be provided to the citizens at affordable rates, and a healthy and prosperous India would be built with collective effort.

Remembering former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, President Droupadi Murmu said that the former PM had a deep bond with the people of Lucknow. He congratulated the people of Lucknow for electing him and giving the country an outstanding Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna. "He was an invaluable asset for our democracy and Lucknow," she remarked.

Earlier, the dignitaries illuminated the lamp to inaugurate the programme. Governor Anandiben Patel, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya, and Brajesh Pathak attended the event. The founder and chairman of the foundation, AK Srivastava, delivered the welcome address.

President Droupadi Murmu arrived at Lucknow Airport on Monday evening. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, among others, received her and presented bouquets to her.

Before this, the President had come to Lucknow at the request of CM Yogi to attend the concluding ceremony of the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit (UPGIS-2023). (ANI)

