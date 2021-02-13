Patna (Bihar) [India], February 13 (ANI): As the internal rift in Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) widens, the party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son and MLA Tej Pratap Yadav on Saturday said that people like Jagadanand Singh, are the reason behind weakening the party.

"These kinds of people are weakening the party and the same people are the reason for my 'father's' ill health. But I am not afraid of them. Whatever I see happening, I am vocal about it," Tej Pratap told reporters here.

Tej Pratap Yadav who often visits the party office, today went there and lashed out at Jaganand Singh for not receiving him.

"I have reached here but nobody came to receive me and he (Jagadanand Singh) did not even meet me and was sitting in his chamber. He has not even written 'Azadi Patra.' Do I have to come here with permission?" he asked.

Hitting out at the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar, the RJD leader further said, "Since the 'double engine' government has formed in Bihar, there is a scam happening all over. But the government tries to hide it. People of Bihar know that how these people are misusing their money. They did scam in the name of COVID-19 vaccine."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who aware people with a 'Gamcha' on his face, did he administered the vaccine?" asked Tej Pratap.

Slamming Sushil Modi on his sarcastic remarks on 'Azadi Patra', he said that "his politics completely depends on us. They are popular among the people only when they comment on us."

Tej Pratap Yadav on February 11 sent 50,000 postcard letters to President Ram Nath Kovind requesting him to release the former Bihar Chief Minister from jail on humanitarian grounds.

Calling the letter 'Azadi Patra', Tej Pratap Yadav said that the campaign will continue until his father is released.

Lalu Yadav, who had been in prison since December 2017, was sentenced to seven years imprisonment in 2018 under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and seven years under the Prevention of Corruption Act in connection with the fodder scam case.

The case pertains to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.5 crores from the Dumka treasury by Animal Husbandry Department officials between 1991 and 1996 when Yadav served as the State's Chief Minister.

Lalu Yadav was shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi from the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi on the advice of the State Medical Board.

Dr Umesh Prasad, Lalu's physician had said last month that Yadav's kidney was functioning at 25 per cent capacity and his situation could take a turn for the worse. (ANI)

