Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 27 (ANI): Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remark on the recent India-China faceoff, saying that such people question the army and insult it.

Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister said that Rahul Gandhi should worry about his party as the Indian Army under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi did Surgical Strike, Balakot Strike and gave a befitting reply in Doklam.

"Rahul Gandhi should worry about his party. Our Army under the strong leadership of PM Modi did Surgical Strike, and Balakot Strike and gave a befitting reply in Doklam. People like Rahul Gandhi question the Army and insult them," said Thakur.

He further said that they speak the language of China and raise questions about the ideology of Congress.

"What was Rahul Gandhi doing with the Chinese officials when Doklam happened? They speak the language of China and it raises questions on the ideology of Congress," said the Union Minister.

Earlier on Sunday, in a YouTube video on Rahul Gandhi's channel, while interacting with Armed Forces' veterans during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress MP said, "China and Pakistan have come together, if there will be any war then it will happen with both, so there will be a major loss for the country. India is now extremely vulnerable. I don't just have respect for you (Army) but also love and affection for you. You defend this nation. This nation would not exist without you."

The Congress leader explained, "Earlier we had two enemies China and Pakistan and our policy was to keep them separate. First, it was said that two front war should not happen then people say there is two and a half-front war going on, that is, Pakistan, China and terrorism. Today there is one front that is China and Pakistan which are together. If the war happens it will happen with both. They are working together not only militarily but also economically."

Criticising the Central government over its policies, Rahul Gandhi said, "Our economic system has slowed down after 2014. In our country, there is disturbance, fighting, confusion and hatred. Our mindset is still that of two and a half-front war. Our mindset is not of joint operability and of cyber warfare. India is now extremely vulnerable. China and Pakistan are both preparing a surprise for us, which is why I keep repeating that the government cannot keep quiet. What happened at the border the government should tell people of the country. Whatever action we have to take, we have to start today. Actually, we had to act five years ago but we did not do it. If we don't act fast, then there will be a big loss. I am extremely concerned with what is happening at the border in Arunachal and Ladakh," he added.

The clash near Yangtse along the LAC in the sensitive sector occurred on December 9 amid the over 30-month border standoff between the two sides in eastern Ladakh. (ANI)

