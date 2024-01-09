New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): Days after Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials were attacked by a mob while they were en route a search operation at the premises of Trinamool Congress (TMC) North 24 Parganas Convenor Shahjahan Sheikh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT cell-in-charge Amit Malviya claimed that local strongmen and criminals like Shahjahan are tasked to deliver Muslim votes for the party.

"Why are people like Shahjahan Sheikh important for Mamata Banerjee? These local strongmen and criminals, under state patronage, are tasked to deliver Muslim votes for the TMC," Amit Malviya said in a post on 'X'.

Malviya further said that this drill has not proved successful recently as the TMC recently lost the polls in the Furfura High Madrasa management committee to the alliance formed by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) and the Indian Secular Front (ISF).

"But the plot is unravelling. TMC has just lost the Furfura Madrasa election to CPM-ISF alliance 6-0," the BJP IT cell head said.

Malviya doubted if West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee could have Shahjahan Sheikh arrested given the recent loss in the election.

"Give the recent drubbing it is doubtful if Mamata Banerjee, the Home Minister of West Bengal, will have the courage to order arrest of Shahjahan Sheikh...," Amit Malviya added.

Earlier on Sunday, BJP state President Sukanta Majumdar said that Shahjahan Sheikh may have escaped to Bangladesh. Majumdar also alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has turned such areas, referring to North 24 Parganas' Sandeshkhali, into "Bangladesh."

"He (Shahjahan Sheikh) may have fled to Bangladesh. Didi has turned all those areas (North 24 Parganas' Sandeshkhali) into Bangladesh. Fleeing to Bangladesh is not a problem from there. He can go to Bangladesh at any time," Majumdar said while speaking to reporters.

The state BJP chief further added that fleeing to Bangladesh is not new for TMC leaders, as all of them have "foreign connections."

"Earlier, we have seen a Trinamool Congress leader fleeing abroad. This is not anything new. All of them have foreign connections. Their girlfriends are from abroad; they keep money abroad. For them, everything they delve into is foreign," Majumdar said. (ANI)

