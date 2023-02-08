New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday hit back at Congress party and Leader Rahul Gandhi for his speech in Lok Sabha where he made certain allegations about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his association with industrialist Gautam Adani.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad countered Rahul Gandhi over his speech and said, "We know you never do your homework but we expect some responsibilities from you. You should be attentive to what you are speaking. Yesterday you made two remarks about the entrepreneurs because it has become your habit as you are not able to digest how PM Modi came into power. You are frustrated, but what we can do if the people of the country are not interested in giving their vote to your party."

Also Read | Punjab State Dear Mahashivratri Bumper Lottery 2023: Know Prize Money, Draw Result Date And Other Details.

"You keep on doing Bharat Jodo yatra. You go to JNU; you go to the Tukde-Tukde gang. But the people are not voting for you because the country is developing under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. People are not giving you votes, that's why you are losing... We are in power because of the blessing of the people," he added.

Ravi Shankar Prasad led the BJP charge in Lok Sabha against Rahul Gandhi's allegations in the Adani row saying, "Rahul Gandhi has misled the House."

Also Read | Earthquake in Syria: India Hands Over Six Tonnes of Relief Materials to Syrian Authorities.

Attacking on the party, Prasad said, "The Congress party has done so many big scams whether it is Commonwealth Games Scam, Coal Scam, 2G Spectrum Scam, Tatra truck scam, Adarsh Scam all were done during the congress rule. The party is not at all ashamed over this."

The leader said that Rahul Gandhi is not praising the developments being done in the country, India is becoming a global exporter or 5G has been brought to the country, instead, he is disliking that the country is progressing that under the leadership of PM Modi.

Citing Rahul Gandhi's comment 'Narendra Modi was facilitating Adani', Prasad said, "First of all let me clear what is the actual meaning of facilitating, it means 'Vadra model of development'. The whole model was a big scam in which poor farmers were trapped and conned in the name of setting up solar power for which 14 FIR have been registered. And all this was supported by the then CM of Haryana. This is called facilitation.

"Congress does not want the development of weapons within the country instead they want it to be imported from other countries so that there would be commission. The leader added that the party is tensioned that the commission has been stopped under PM Modi," the leader added.

This attack has come after Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched a strong attack on the government in the wake of the Hiendenberg-Adani row linking the rise of the Adani group to that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleging that "rules were changed" in some sectors to favour the businessman.

Rahul Gandhi, who was the first opposition leader to speak during the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha, said the relationship with Gautam Adani began many years ago when Narendra Modi was Gujarat Chief Minister and added that "real magic" started after 2014. The businessman rose from 609th to second spot globally in the rich list.

The BJP rejected Rahul Gandhi's allegations both inside and outside the House saying that the allegations against the government were baseless and the whole ecosystem of Congress was based on twin pillars "of deal and commission".

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey on Wednesday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker to move a breach of privilege motion notice against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his speech in Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, Business conglomerate GVK Group also categorically said there was no "pressure" from anyone to sell its stake in Mumbai airport as alleged by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

"As far as GVK is concerned there was no pressure on GVK either from the Adani Group or from any agencies. We sold the airport due to our own commercial interest," GV Sanjay Reddy, Vice Chairman GVK said.

Notably, according to the PMO, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address at around 3:30 PM in the Lok Sabha today.

Rajya Sabha on Wednesday suspended both the 'Zero Hour' and the 'Question Hour' to begin debate on 'Motion of Thanks on the President's address'.

Earlier in the day, AAP, BRS, and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) MPs protested in front of the Gandhi statue demanding a JPC probe pertaining to the Adani row. "Opposition united on this issue. Our demand for a JPC probe pertaining to this will remain. Taking part in a discussion (in Parliament) on this means raising the value of Adani shares," Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)