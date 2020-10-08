New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Thursday, in a series of tweets, attacked Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government for its misrule in West Bengal and declared that BJP workers have resolved to fight against it democratically.

"Mamata Banerjee's karyakartas (workers) and the Gov machinery led by her have unleashed brute force upon BJP karyakartas in an attempt to prevent them from holding protests against her tyrannical & bloodied misrule in West Bengal. Such misuse of power is totally unacceptable & condemnable," Nadda tweeted.

"I want to clearly tell her again that BJP karyakartas have resolved to fight her corrupt, violent and dictatorial rule democratically to restore Bengal's lost glory and pride. The people of Bengal and BJP will defeat her regime lock, stock and barrel. #NabannoCholo," he added.

Nadda further stated: "Beating up peaceful protestors, hurling country-made bombs and using water cannon on their protest march show Mamata Banerjee's frustration because she knows that her days in power are numbered and the people of Bengal have made up their mind to throw out her tyrannical govt."

The BJP chief further claimed that political violence has increased in West Bengal under Mamata Banerjee as compared to the previous left regime.

"The only thing Mamata Banerjee's government has done better than the previous Left regimes is increasing brutality and political violence against political opponents. Bengal has been burning under her administration, which patronises violent elements," he said.

"BJP's struggle to save the rich glory of Bengal will continue. We stand with the people of Bengal despite the brazen misuse of state power by Mamata didi. Our brave @BJYM karyakartas compelled her to close the Secretariat. This is an admission that she has lost public confidence," he added.

Earlier today, West Bengal Police used water cannon and lathi-charged to disperse the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) workers in Kolkata who had gathered for state-wide 'Nabanna Chalo' agitation against the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government.

The BJP has launched a state-wide 'Nabanna Chalo' agitation march today to protest against the alleged killing of its party workers, and goon politics in West Bengal. (ANI)

