Araria (Bihar) [India], November 3 (ANI): Hitting out at Lalu Prasad Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the people of Bihar rejected 'jungle raj' and 'double Yuvraj' concept as 'rangbazi and rangdari' is losing in Bihar while development is winning again.

"Rangbazi and rangdari is losing in Bihar while development (vikas) is winning in the state again. People of Bihar have rejected jungle raj and 'double Yuvraj' concept. Those who robbed Bihar in the past, still eyeing Bihar," said PM Modi addressing an election rally here in Forbesganj in Araria district.

He said that the 'double engine' government of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will ensure that the development in Bihar takes place at twice the speed as before.

Addressing the people of Araria here, the Prime Minister highlighted that over 4 lakh toilets were constructed here. "1.5 crore toilets have been made in Bihar, while over 4 lakh have been constructed in Araria. In the last decade, every house in the state of Bihar got electricity and gas connections. Now, from 2021 to 2030, it is time to fulfill more aspirations of the people of Bihar," he said.

The PM further thanked people of the state for coming out to vote in large numbers amid the coronavirus outbreak and said: "Not just the country, Bihar is giving a message to the world. In COVID times, people are coming out in huge numbers to vote. This is democracy's power and every Bihari's devotion to it. Think tanks around the world will evaluate how deeply democracy is entrenched in Indian minds."

Polling began at 7 am on 94 assembly seats across 17 districts in the second phase of Bihar polls on Tuesday with precautionary measures against COVID-19 in place.Over 2.86 crore voters are eligible to cast their vote in the second phase which is also the largest of three phases of assembly poll in the state.There are 1,464 candidates in the fray including 46 from BJP, 43 from Janata Dal (United), 56 from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and 24 from Congress. (ANI)

